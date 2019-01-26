Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable Sunday
Kuzma (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuzma wasn't able to practice Saturday after injuring his hip during Friday's game against Minnesota. If he's unable to go, look for Lance Stephenson to get a boost in run.
