Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable to return Wednesday
Kuzma is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder with a lower back contusion, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma suffered the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this time. If he is unable to return, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson could be in line for more minutes. Prior to suffering the injury, Kuzma played 16 minutes, scoring four points, grabbing one rebound and dishing out one assist.
