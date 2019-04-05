Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable vs. Clippers

Kuzma (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Kuzma has missed the last five outings with tendinitis in his left foot, and the Lakers still have no reason to rush the young man back into action. Kuzma, however, will likely end up being a game-time decision Friday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories