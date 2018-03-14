Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable with sprained ankle
Kuzma is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Warriors due to a sprained ankle, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Kuzma sprained his ankle during the team's most recent contest Tuesday against Denver, but still managed to play 39 minutes, posting 26 points and 13 boards. Regardless, it's apparently giving him significant pain the next day, causing him to be questionable for Wednesday's tilt. If he ends up sidelined, Julius Randle, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Travis Wear and Derrick Williams are all candidates to see some extra run.
