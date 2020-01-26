Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Quiet across 27 minutes

Kuzma had four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 loss to the 76ers.

Kuzma had been listed as probable due to ankle soreness and suited up as expected, though he didn't much of an impact. He's in the midst of his best month of the season from a statistical perspective, but he has also been held to four points three times through 13 appearances here in January.