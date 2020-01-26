Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Quiet across 27 minutes
Kuzma had four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 loss to the 76ers.
Kuzma had been listed as probable due to ankle soreness and suited up as expected, though he didn't much of an impact. He's in the midst of his best month of the season from a statistical perspective, but he has also been held to four points three times through 13 appearances here in January.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.