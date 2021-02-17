Kuzma posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 win over the Timberwolves.

With Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined, Kuzma joined the starting five, and there's a good chance he stays there until Davis returns in 2-to-3 weeks. However, he was far from a go-to offensive option, posting just a 14.1 percent usage rate. Dennis Schroder, who scored 24 points, and Montrezl Harrell, who scored 17, may end up being the ones who benefit the most from Davis' absence.