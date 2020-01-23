Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Quiet in win

Kuzma scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist Wednesday night, as the Lakers beat the Knicks 100-92.

Kuzma continued his trend of booming or busting, having now scored 13 or less in four of his previous seven games alongside 23 or more in the other three. He has been mentioned in his fair share of trade rumors, but at this stage a trade seems unlikely. With plenty of mouths to feed in the Lakers top-shelf offense, owners should be prepared to adjust to the ups and downs of Kuzma's production.