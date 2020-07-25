Kuzma collected 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Magic.

Kuzma couldn't be contained in this one, and he paced the team in scoring, threes and minutes played. Anthony Davis exited after being poked in the eye and will likely be listed as day-to-day going forward. If Davis misses any time, Kuzma can probably be expected to try to step up and do his best to fill the void from scoring and rebounding perspectives.