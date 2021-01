Kuzma will start Tuesday's game at Memphis, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old will receive his second straight start with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) again sidelined. Kuzma is averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists over 29.5 minutes in his two previous starts this season.