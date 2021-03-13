Kuzma totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes Friday in the Lakers' 105-100 win over the Pacers.

Kuzma led the Lakers in points and rebounds, with the latter total tying his season high. The fourth-year forward has increased his involvement on the glass of late in the absence of star big man Anthony Davis (calf), grabbing double-digit boards in five of his last six outings. With the Lakers indicating Friday that Davis would miss another two weeks before being re-evaluated, Kuzma should continue to benefit from a boost in fantasy value through the end of March.