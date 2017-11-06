Kuzma posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist over 38 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Grizzlies.

With consecutive games of 35-plus minutes, it's apparent that coach Luke Walton is installing Kuzma as Larry Nance's full-time replacement for the injured Larry Nance Jr. (hand) moving forward. Though Julius Randle has also logged some time in the 4 spot, Kuzma is getting enough usage to use him as an option in most formats. At 5-5 the Lakers are a far cry from the team that was best avoided last year. and Kuzma should be considered when the matchup favors him.

