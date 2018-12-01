Kuzma posted 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-103 win over the Mavericks.

Kuzma's been on a roll over the past four games, averaging a solid 17 points and four rebounds per game over that span. Brandon Ingram has been the bigger playmaker at the off-guard slot, but the Lakers are better off with both of them in the starting five as opposed to the bench tole Kuzma had to begin the season.

