Kuzma totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal Friday in a 105-100 win against the Pacers.

Kuzma led the Lakers in points and rebounds (the latter tying his season high) en route to an adequate win. He was questionable for their past two games due to a heel injury but recorded consecutive double-doubles while available. With star Anthony Davis (calf) out at least two more weeks, Kuzma will have an improved chance to continue his recent level of production.