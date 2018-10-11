Kuzma collected 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 123-113 preseason win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Kuzma did his damage from the bench with LeBron James reentering the starting lineup. The second-year big man's scoring total led the second unit and was second only to Brandon Ingram's for the Lakers on the night. Kuzma has displayed his trademark shooting touch over the last three exhibitions, compiling a 46.3 percent success rate (19-for-41) over that span. James' arrival in Los Angeles relegates Kuzma to a second-unit role for the time being, but it's one he should still be in position to thrive in given the team's fast-paced offense and his own considerable offensive skills.