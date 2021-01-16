Kuzma scored 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected 13 rebounds across 22 minutes in a win versus New Orleans on Friday.

Kuzma struggled with his shot from inside the arc, converting three of four tries from deep but missing all six of his two-point attempts. However, the fourth-year forward came up big on the boards, grabbing a season-high 13 rebounds in only 22 minutes. Kuzma's output is slightly down the season, as he is thus far posting per-game averages of 10.6 points and 5.1 boards in 24.8 minutes.