Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Registers double-double

Kuzma notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs.

Kuzma has been mentioned as a popular name in trade rumors during most of the season, but he continues to produce as a vital bench piece for the Lakers due to his offensive contributions. The third-year forward has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games since returning to a bench role, and he has two double-doubles in his last three appearances.