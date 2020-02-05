Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Registers double-double
Kuzma notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs.
Kuzma has been mentioned as a popular name in trade rumors during most of the season, but he continues to produce as a vital bench piece for the Lakers due to his offensive contributions. The third-year forward has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games since returning to a bench role, and he has two double-doubles in his last three appearances.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...