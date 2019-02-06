Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Remains in scoring slump
Kuzma finished Tuesday's game against the Pacers with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and a rebound in 25 minutes.
Kuzma has struggled over his previous three matchups, so there's a chance his hip is still bothering him slightly. It's also worth considering whether the trade rumors surrounding the Lakers and the possibility of relocating to New Orleans is impacting his game. The Utah product is averaging just 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three contests since returning from a brief two-game absence due to injury, and things won't get any easier Thursday in Boston.
