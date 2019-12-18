Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Remains sidelined

Kozma (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Matthew Moreno of LakersNation.com reports.

A sprained left ankle will keep Kuzma sidelined for a fifth straight game, and the fact that he's been ruled out a full day in advance suggests a return may not be imminent. His next chance to play will come Sunday, when the Lakers return home to face the Nuggets.

More News
Our Latest Stories