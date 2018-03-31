Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Returning to starting lineup
Kuzma will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Friday's game against the Bucks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma returned to a reserve role after 11 consecutive starts in the Lakers' previous game due to the return of Brandon Ingram. However, he will make a quick return to the first-unit Friday with Lonzo Ball (knee) sidelined. Look for the rookie to take on a relatively healthy workload in the contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Powers through ankle injury Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Probable for Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Tallies double-double versus Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Good to go Monday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...