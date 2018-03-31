Kuzma will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Friday's game against the Bucks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma returned to a reserve role after 11 consecutive starts in the Lakers' previous game due to the return of Brandon Ingram. However, he will make a quick return to the first-unit Friday with Lonzo Ball (knee) sidelined. Look for the rookie to take on a relatively healthy workload in the contest.