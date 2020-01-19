Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Returns with taped ankle

Kuzma is available to return to Saturday's game against the Rockets after getting his left ankle re-taped, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 24-year-old appeared to tweak the ankle injury early in the third quarter and headed to the locker room, but he's since made his way back to the bench. Kuzma has 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and five rebounds in 25 minutes to this point in the contest.