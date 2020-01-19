Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Returns with taped ankle
Kuzma is available to return to Saturday's game against the Rockets after getting his left ankle re-taped, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
The 24-year-old appeared to tweak the ankle injury early in the third quarter and headed to the locker room, but he's since made his way back to the bench. Kuzma has 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and five rebounds in 25 minutes to this point in the contest.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.