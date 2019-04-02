Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled inactive Tuesday

Kuzma (ankle) is inactive for Tuesday's game at Oklahoma City, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

With the Lakers officially eliminated from 2019 NBA Playoffs, there's no reason for the team to play the ailing Kuzma, who will be reevaluated when the team returns to Los Angeles. With Kuzma out for a second straight contest -- and perhaps longer -- it's likely that the Lakers will rely on Moritz Wagner and Mike Muscala to fill in at forward down the stretch.