Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled inactive Tuesday
Kuzma (ankle) is inactive for Tuesday's game at Oklahoma City, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
With the Lakers officially eliminated from 2019 NBA Playoffs, there's no reason for the team to play the ailing Kuzma, who will be reevaluated when the team returns to Los Angeles. With Kuzma out for a second straight contest -- and perhaps longer -- it's likely that the Lakers will rely on Moritz Wagner and Mike Muscala to fill in at forward down the stretch.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...