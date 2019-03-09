Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out Saturday

Kuzma (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Celtics, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

A right ankle injury will prevent Kuzma from playing in a second straight game, though there are indications he'll return to the court soon. In his absence, and with Brandon Ingram (shoulder) ruled out for the season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart and various frontcourt players could see extra run.