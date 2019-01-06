Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out Sunday

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma went through some warm-ups earlier on Sunday and was listed as a game-time decision, however he has been ruled out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely start in his place. Kuzma's next opportunity to play would be Monday against Dallas and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.

