Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out Sunday
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Kuzma went through some warm-ups earlier on Sunday and was listed as a game-time decision, however he has been ruled out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely start in his place. Kuzma's next opportunity to play would be Monday against Dallas and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...