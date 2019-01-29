Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out Tuesday

Kuzma (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma, who sat out Monday's practice, will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sore left hip. In his place, Michael Beasley and Moritz Wagner are both candidates to see increased run, while Kuzma's next chance to play comes Thursday against the Clippers.

