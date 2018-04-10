Kuzma (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Kuzma will miss his second game in a row Tuesday as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. In his stead, Josh Hart is likely to draw another start. Kuzma's final chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Clippers.

