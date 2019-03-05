Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out vs. Denver

Kuzma (ankle) won't take the floor for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma appeared to roll his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night's clash with the Clippers, and he's already been ruled out well in advance of Wednesday's matchup. The Utah product is scheduled to undergo an MRI to examine the extent of the injury.

