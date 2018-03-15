Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out Wednesday
Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Kuzma suffered a sprained ankle during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and despite attempting to go through his pregame routine, the Lakers are going to take a cautious approach and hold him out in the second night of a back-to-back set. Kuzma's next opportunity to return to the floor will be Friday against the Heat, but tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. In his place, the Lakers will slide Kentavious Caldwell-Pope down to small forward, while inserting Isaiah Thomas into the starting lineup at shooting guard alongside Lonzo Ball in the backcourt.
