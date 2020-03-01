Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 10 points off bench
Kuzma posted 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 105-88 loss at Memphis.
The Lakers struggled offensively as a whole and while Kuzma's performance wasn't one that stood out in a big way, he managed to score in double digits for the third time in his last four outings. He hasn't been able to reproduce what he did in 2018-19 -- although he has a smaller role now -- but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
