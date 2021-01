Kuzma had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in a 109-103 win over the Spurs on Friday.

Kuzma entered Friday's matchup having scored only six points in both of his past two games. He improved against San Antonio and will have a better chance to upgrade his scoring numbers over the next few days. The Lakers face a two-game set at Memphis, whose inexperience and player injuries lie in Kuzma's favor.