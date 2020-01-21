Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 13 off the bench

Kuzma had 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three boards and one steal in 23 minutes of a 139-107 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Kuzma returned to the bench with Anthony Davis back from injury. After a strong run as a starter, Kuzma struggled to find his stroke in his more limited role. He'll face the Knicks on Wednesday.