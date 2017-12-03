Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 13 points in 26 minutes
Kuzma contributed 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and grabbed 10 rebounds along with two assists in 26 minutes Saturday in Los Angeles' loss to Denver.
Kuzma made his return for the Lakers Saturday after a one-game absence. As expected he saw a slight reduction in minutes, but it didn't limit his production. Kuzma posted a double-double against an injury-plagued Nuggets frontcourt, and it appears that the back issue won't affect his fantasy value going forward. He has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers and fantasy owners alike so far, and he will look to continue building on his rookie-season success.
