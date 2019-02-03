Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 13 points in Saturday's loss

Kuzma finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Warriors.

Kuzma appeared in his second straight game despite still dealing with the hip injury that recently cost him two contests. He has reached double figures in scoring in both of these last two tilts, but Kuzma has been held well below his season average in both. He'll look to bounce back during Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers.