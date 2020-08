Kuzma netted 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers ranked dead last in offensive efficiency during the seeding games, but Kuzma was reasonably consistent in providing a bit of spark off the bench. He averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over seven games played in the bubble and averaged 28 minutes on the floor in those contests.