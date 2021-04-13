Kuzma tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Kuzma (calf) returned to the starting lineup after missing his previous two games and scored 14 points in 29 minutes. The 25-year-old's scoring had been all over the map before Monday's game, as he posted four, 21, 16, 30, six, and eight over his last six games, respectively, before going down with a calf injury. The fourth-year forward is looking at a ton of volume over the next few weeks with both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) on the shelf.