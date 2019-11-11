Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points in loss
Kuzma finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), and five rebounds during Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.
Kuzma rounded out Sunday's loss with 15 points and very little else. He has the ability to light things up on the offensive end of the floor, although, his opportunities are going to be reduced with the addition of Anthony Davis. Kuzma also struggles to contribute anywhere outside of points and threes and should not be viewed as a must-roster player.
