Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points off bench
Kuzma had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 136-113 win at Portland.
Kuzma was a game-time decision due to an ankle sprain and he ended scoring in double figures for the second straight game, as well as for the fourth time in his last seven outings. He is not going to crack the starting unit any time soon, but Kuzma is producing enough off the bench to remain as a low-end fantasy asset.
