Kuzma produced 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to San Antonio.

Kuzma received the starting nod once again with Brandon Ingram (suspension) still on the sidelines. He has managed to put up some solid numbers during his three-game stretch as a member of the opening five, but that will likely change in the next game as Ingram makes his return. No matter his role moving forward, Kuzma's value is limited to scoring and three's as he offers very little outside of those categories.