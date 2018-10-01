Kuzma finished with 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Kuzma struggled with efficiency but remained aggressive. He spent some time playing center Sunday, which is a look that coach Luke Walton has noted we may see throughout the year when the Lakers are looking to go small.