Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points
Kuzma finished with 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Kuzma struggled with efficiency but remained aggressive. He spent some time playing center Sunday, which is a look that coach Luke Walton has noted we may see throughout the year when the Lakers are looking to go small.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...