Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 16 in victory

Kuzma had 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

Kuzma was one of three Lakers players to score in double figures by half-time, contributing 13 points in under 12 minutes off the bench. Regardless of his solid scoring, the 24-year old lacks production in other areas, and is currently posting the worst fantasy value of his young career, thanks to his lighter workload and lower playing time. It's difficult to envision a scenario where Kuzma leaps onto the fantasy radar in anything outside of the deeper leagues.