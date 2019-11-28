Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 16 in win

Kuzma generated 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Kuzma found his stroke from outside despite being in foul trouble for a good portion of the game. The 23-year-old has seen his role diminish, largely due to myriad injuries and a transition to the second unit. At this point, he's unable to provide much outside of scoring and is generating 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 threes in 23.0 minutes per game on the season.