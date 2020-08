Kuzma tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 loss to the Raptors.

Kuzma has emerged as the Lakers' third scoring option through two games in Orlando, but he wasn't overly efficient Saturday, hitting just five of his 13 attempts.