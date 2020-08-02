Kuzma tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 loss to the Raptors.

Kuzma, who sat out the Lakers' final scrimmage, was able to put up 16 points Saturday. His injury was never deemed too serious and as is par for the course with the Lakers, the were simply playing it safe. Given their history of injury reporting, there is a decent chance Kuzma pops up on the injury report against prior to their next game. However, barring any setbacks, he should be good to go.