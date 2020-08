Kuzma scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Monday's Game 4 win over Portland.

Kuzma accounted for five of the Lakers' 17 three-pointers as a team on a night when the offense was rolling for a full 48 minutes. Kuzma also added two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.