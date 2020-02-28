Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 18 points off bench

Kuzma went for 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 116-86 win at Golden State.

Kuzma has topped the 15-point mark in two of his last three outings, but he hasn't been a consistent scorer all season and continues to struggle to life on a secondary role for the Lakers. The third-year forward is averaging just 10.9 points per game in 10 February games.