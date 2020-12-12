Kuzma registered 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes during Friday's 87-81 win over the Clippers.

Kuzma took advantage of the fact that players such as LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were all out due to rest, and he made his presence felt on the offensive end of the court. Kuzma is not expected to be a starter once the regular season begins but he might be a useful player in fantasy due to his ability to score against any given opponent. His role and usage will ultimately determine his upside, but the talent is clearly there -- even if he's been inconsistent throughout most of his NBA career.