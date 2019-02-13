Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 19 in loss

Kuzma registered 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.

Kuzma has been on a scoring tear as of late, averaging 27.7 points per game over his last three outings. That uptick in scoring has coincided with Kuzma catching fire from downtown, and he's drained 13 threes in that span on 52.0% shooting from beyond the arc.