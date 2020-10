Kuzma had 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Heat.

It was a typical up-and-down game for Kuzma, but he showed well on the offensive end, hitting four threes against the Heat's zone defense. Kuzma's 19 points set a new playoff career high, and his four made threes were his most in any game since Game 4 against Portland on Aug. 24.