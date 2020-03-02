Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 20 in victory over Pelicans

Kuzma tallied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Pelicans.

Kuzma got the starting nod in place of Anthony Davis, who was out with a knee issue in this one. The 24-year old was one of only two Lakers in double-digit scoring at half-time (Lebron James was the other), with 10 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 18 minutes of play time. Kuzma shows spurts of decent scoring at times, but lacks supporting stats, and is currently producing the worst fantasy value of his short, three-year career. He'll likely remain off the radar, even down the stretch, when the Lakers could potentially give their star players some rest.