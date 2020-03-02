Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 20 in victory over Pelicans
Kuzma tallied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Pelicans.
Kuzma got the starting nod in place of Anthony Davis, who was out with a knee issue in this one. The 24-year old was one of only two Lakers in double-digit scoring at half-time (Lebron James was the other), with 10 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 18 minutes of play time. Kuzma shows spurts of decent scoring at times, but lacks supporting stats, and is currently producing the worst fantasy value of his short, three-year career. He'll likely remain off the radar, even down the stretch, when the Lakers could potentially give their star players some rest.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Starting in place of injured Davis•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Registers double-double•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers double-double from bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Quiet across 27 minutes•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...