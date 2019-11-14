Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 22 points as starter

Kuzma had 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists during Wednesday's 120-94 win over the Warriors.

Kuzma made the most of his spot start due to Anthony Davis' absence through injury, and the third-year forward notched his second straight 20-plus point performance. His upside ahead of Friday's matchup against the Kings will depend on Davis' availability -- he is slated to head back to the bench once Davis returns but if that doesn't happen Friday, then he is likely to remain in the starting unit.

