Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 22 points in Monday's loss

Kuzma collected 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kuzma was efficient as a scorer, albeit in another defeat. The sophomore remains one of the team's top offensive options as well as one of their better rebounders and an improving passer, thus making him a strong contributor across all fantasy formats.